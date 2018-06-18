Dorothy Jean Litchford

Pallbearers will be Matthew Speck, Dylan Speck, Bob Jackson, Joshua Walker, Michael Wells and Brad Litchford.

Dorothy Litchford passed away June 17, 2018 at age 83.

Mrs. Litchford was a member of Gladeville Church of Christ. She loved shopping and visiting with friends, and she was known for her chocolate pies. She was born in Sumner County to Bertha Collins Parks and Elmer Parks Sr.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Teddy Doyle Roberts, Anthony Foster “Tony” Roberts; daughter, Susan Diane North; sisters, Irene Wells, Thelma Birchett; brothers, Elmer Parks Jr., Delvin Parks; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Johnnie and Bonnie Litchford.

Survivors include her husband, Grady Litchford; daughter, Bobbie (Joel) Speck; sister, Mary Sisco; grandchildren, Matthew (Angelia) Speck, Ryan Roberts, Rebecca Roberts, Brianna (Bob) Jackson, Megan North, Joshua Roberts; great-grandchildren, Hailey Speck, Dylan Speck, Riley Lasater, Gavin Roberts, Isabella Roberts, Gabriel Jackson, Grace Jackson, Ada Jane Walker, Ariel Walker; brother-in-law, Don (Patsy) Litchford; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice and devoted caregivers, Melissa Reeves, Belinda Brooks, Deann Parks, Dana Moore, Sara McClenon and Denise Chumney.

Please make memorial donations in Dorothy’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at 478 Craighead St., Suite 200, Nashville TN 37204 or alz.org and the American Cancer Society at 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville TN 37203 or 615-327-0991.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.