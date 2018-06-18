James Forest Kidwell

Mr. Kidwell, age 85, of Watertown, died Friday afternoon, June 15, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born May 24, 1933, he was the son of the late James Doyle Kidwell and Grace Garman Kidwell and was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Scott Kidwell in 2011.

Jim was a graduate of Watertown High School. He received his education degree from Tennessee Tech and his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He was a longtime educator, principal, coach and athletic official. Jim was a U.S. Army Ranger, served in the Korean War and was an elder of the Watertown First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Dickens Kidwell; children, Debbie Martin, and husband, Rick, of Watertown, James F. Kidwell Jr., and wife, Nan, of Lebanon, Beth Reeder, and husband, Wayne, of Watertown; grandchildren, Lauren (Dusty) Haskins, Gina Martin, Brant Martin, Sarah (Destin) Gentry, Hannah Reeder, Madi Reeder, Kolbee James Kidwell, Adam (Sonya) Carr, Alex Carr; great-grandchildren, Harper and Houston Haskins; sister, Beverly Blankenship, of Murfreesboro; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.