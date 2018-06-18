Steven Wayne Reynolds Jr.

Pallbearers will be Kurt McGraw, Bo Ford, Donnell Chandler, Tyler York, Richard Poss, Stacy Wooden, Adam Niblett and Emma Ginter. Honorary pallbearers will be Nikolas Reynolds and Gary Gibbs.

Steven “Steve-O” Reynolds Jr. passed away June 17, 2018 at age 27.

Steven is survived by his wife, Sarah Reynolds; father, Steven (Joyce) Reynolds Sr.; mother, Rachel (Albert) Mosqueda; siblings, Nikolas Reynolds, Levi Reynolds, Kristen (Adam) Niblett, Kristina Kemp, Mariah Mosqueda; mother-in-law, Leanne Rogers; grandmother, Renate Poss; grandparents, Terry and Joyce Reynolds; special devoted aunt, Teresa York; faithful companion, Moon Pie; and various aunts, uncles and cousins.

Steven continued his life of giving by literally helping up to 55 people through Tennessee Donor Services.

