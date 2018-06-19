Jeannie MacNiven Schneider

Mrs. Schneider, of the Rome community, passed away June 19, 2018 at her home.

Born in Weedon, England, she was the daughter of the late Duncan and Rose Clark MacNiven. She was an antique dealer and a homemaker. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. She was a member of the National Humane Society and an honorary member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Confederacy.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Cowart; and brother, John MacNiven.

She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Ron Schneider Sr.; four children, Penny (Rodney) Luttrell, Jerry (Elaine) Tant, Marion (Mark) Dibble, Ronnie (Lisa) Schneider Jr.; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.