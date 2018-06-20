John Robert Sutton

Mr. Sutton, age 87, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018.

Mr. Sutton was born July 12, 1930 in Marion, South Carolina, son of the late John W. Sutton and Mamie Iline Turbeville. He married Clara Bennett, and she preceded him in death April 23, 2015. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, James L. Sutton, Joe W. Sutton; sister; Ruby M. Sutton; and stepchildren, Clara Ruth Underwood and Roger Dale Underwood.

John served his country during the Korean Conflict and spent time serving four years in the United States Army and four years in the United States Marines, with total service time of eight years. He worked for many years as a machinist at AVCO until his retirement.

Mr. Sutton is survived by his daughter; Deborah Newcomb, of Old Hickory; stepchildren; Bobbie (George) Swift, of Smyrna; Patricia (Jeff) Tracy, of Unionville, Robert L. (Judy) Underwood, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Thomas, Tiffany, Kimberly, Triba, Brian, Amy, Jordan, Alex, Barry, Chris, Page; several great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sally Sutton, of Florence, South Carolina.

The Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

