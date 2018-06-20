logo

Obituary

Margie L. Stafford

Staff Reports • Today at 2:06 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Stafford, 71, will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home. Family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service. There will be no public viewing.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Stafford; children, Tony Smith, Tonya Pulley, Tina (Loyde) Smith; and grandchildren, Meme, J.R. Brooks, who was also a special caregiver, Summer Smith, Autumn Murphy, Nikki Woods, LaQuasha Smith, LaVerzo  Majors, Joshua Daye, Paige McBride, Chris Pulley, Chrissy Pulley and Kneelan Smith.  

She was preceded in death by her son, David Joe Pulley.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

