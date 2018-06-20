Stergios Tegos

Mr. Tegos, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at his home.

Born Dec. 24, 1940, in Lynn, Massachusetts, he is the son of the late Stergios and Gladys Nealey Tegos. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Town Creek Old Fashion Missionary Baptist Church. He retired as operations manager at Mid-South Marine Distributors, where he worked for 32 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Lavalley.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Tegos; children, Trudy (Tommy) Jansen, April (Greg) Megibben, Mary (Matthew) Stanley, Jason (Andrea) Tegos, Kim (Trent) Pender, Rhonda (Todd) Hill, Lisa Clinard; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Doug, Brett, and Brady Raines, Ryan Toporoski, Andrew Jackson and Cidney Cozart.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Town Creek Old Fashion Missionary Baptist Church.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

