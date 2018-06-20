Mr. Fish, age 60, of Watertown, died Tuesday morning, June 19, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Born June 24, 1957, he was the son of the late Marshall Don Fish and Mallie Frances Crook Fish and was preceded in death by his sisters, Judy Rose Bandy, Francine Fish; and a brother, Marshall Fish.

Tim was a farmer and construction worker.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Enoch Fish; daughters, Timberley Zimmerman, and her husband, Chuck, of Nashville; stepchildren, Angela Coffee, of Watertown, Jonathan Coffee, of Watertown; grandchildren, Uny Francine Zimmerman, Johnny Nathaniel Coffee, Meghan Leigh Coffee, Ava Coffee, Stephanie Coffee; brothers, Ray Donald (Elsie) Fish, Mark Fish; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

