Robin ‘Robbie’ Wayne Chaney

Mr. Chaney, 54, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 18, 2018 at home with his wife by his side.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janice Chaney; children, Patty (Austin) Turner, Robyn Chaney, Zachary Wayne Chaney, Alexander Wayne Chaney; grandchildren, Miles Turner, Madelynn Turner; siblings, Carol (Mark) Campbell, Lori (Don) Cross, as well as many nieces, nephews and ‘bonus’ children, Frances Nesbit, T.J. Hall, Kevin Verax and Pedro Garza Ramos.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Lee and Lillian Chaney; siblings, Dawn King, Susie Barbour, Ray Adams; and niece, Sherry Cross.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Wayne’s memory to either Shepherd Center, a nonprofit rehab hospital in Atlanta Ga., or Families for HoPE, Inc. in support of the HPE families and our niece, Katie.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the love and support they’ve received these past few years, with special thanks to his nurse’s aide and dedicated caregiver, Laura Masters, of Defeated. You will never know the blessing you were to us in those dark hours.

Special appreciation is sent to Jackson Steel Guitar Co. for their design and fabrication of a custom memorial chest for our final resting place this side of the pearly gates.

