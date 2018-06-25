Lynn Marie Butler

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Winfrey and Geneva Seay; brother, John Lee Seay; and godson, Terrell Butler.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Butler; son, Ronald (Jerome) Butler, granddaughter, Janeva Maguire; grandson, Aaron (A.J.) Butler; niece, Shaneva Seay; stepbrothers, Isaac and Phillip Winfree; stepsister, Mary Ann Winfree; six sisters-in-law, Bertha Seay , Geraldine Bowman, Janice Neal, Jackie, Jennifer and Bernice Butler; six brothers-in-law, Bobby, Barry (Marilyn), Kenneth, Anthony (Vivian), Timothy and Gary (Denise) Butler; and many family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

