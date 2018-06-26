Roger Gregory

Mr. Gregory, age 64, of the Rome community, died Sunday evening, June 17, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon where he was admitted June 16 suffering from cancer.

Born Roger Glen Gregory on Aug. 31, 1953 in Lebanon, he was one of seven children and the son of the late Jack Gregory, who died April 27, 1992 at the age of 76, and Annie Lorene Bennett Gregory, who died July 3, 2012 at the age of 94.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Eddie Gregory, a Vietnam veteran, who died July 25, 1970 at the age of 28.

In Lebanon on March 10, 1975, he was united in marriage to Lebanon native the former Sue Ann Kennedy.

A daughter-in-law, Barbara Newcomb Gregory, preceded them in death March 8, 2009 at the age of 32.

Also preceding Mr. Gregory in death were two brothers-in-law, James Houston (Dave) Mofield, who died June 9, 2003 at the age of 67, Paul Edward Hunt, who died Jan. 30, 2014 at the age of 68; and by two sisters-in-law, Joyce Annette Jones Gregory who died Jan. 6, 2012 at the age of 60 and Dorothy Mae Preston Massey Gregory, who died Aug. 18, 2011 at the age of 80.

Mr. Gregory was a member of the Rome Baptist Church and was employed by ADC Inc. paving contractors of Lebanon.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue Ann, of more than 43 years are their three children, Christopher Gregory, and wife, Allexis Hunter Gregory, of the Rome community, Matthew Gregory, Carolyn Neely, both of the Tanglewood community, Curtis Gregory, of the New Middleton community; four siblings, Kathleen Gregory Mofield and Clyde, of the Rome community, Brother Jimmy Gregory, Nancy Gregory Wilkerson, and husband Burr Lee, all of the Brush Creek community, Linda Gregory Hunt, of Gordonsville, Bobby Gregory, and wife, Becky, of the Bellwood community; six grandchildren, Paige, Dylan, Faith, Olivia, Cadence and Michael Gregory; and two great-grandchildren, Coleman and Carson Carr.

The Gregory family requests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

The Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.