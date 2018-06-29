Lou Hicks McCaleb

Mrs. McCaleb, age 89, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at her home.

Born Aug. 22, 1928 in Fentress County, she is the daughter of the late Wilburn and Ida Goney Hicks. She retired from Robertshaw and was a member of Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill B. McCaleb; daughter, Janice Sherrill; sister, Lola Hicks; and five brothers, Frank, Johnny, Wayne, Truman and Barney Hicks.

She is survived by her five children, Marsha McCaleb, Melinda Cannon, Roger McCaleb, Kathy (David) Maxwell, Amy (Tony) York; 10 grandchildren, Jason Sherrill, David (Dianna) Sherrill, Jackie (Jamie) Begley, Brandi (Stephen) Goodall, Justin (Lesley) Cannon, Mandy (Brad) Crook, Tommy (Katy) Maxwell, Rachel McCaleb, Matthew Barker, Brandon York; 15 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert Sherrill; and sisters-in-law, Frankie Tomlinson and Dimple Taylor.

Pallbearers will be Justin Cannon, Tony York, Jason Sherrill, David Sherrill, Stephen Goodall and Tony Young.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

