Floyd Walter Corley Jr.

Floyd Corley passed away July 1, 2018 at age 58.

Mr. Corley is survived by his children, Salina (Brandon) Marshall, Chad Corley; grandchildren, Tanner, Chloe and Dylan Marshall, Taylor Corley; siblings, Della Diane (Robert) Dunn, Shelia (Jimmy) Hodge, Donald (Shirley) Corley, Lynn Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Walter and Ann McIntyre Corley; and brother, Randy Corley.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

