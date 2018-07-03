Jack Lee Heady

Born May 11, 1933 in Macon County, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Lola Mae Cross Heady. He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Lee Heady; granddaughter, Amanda Lenorea Heady Mullinax; brothers and sisters, Charles and Billy, Dale, Wilma, Alta, Mildred, Mary Jo and two infants.

Jack was a retired carpenter and construction worker. He is survived by his companion and caregiver, Georgia Gill, of Livingston; daughter, Christie Lynn (Walter) Carter, of Nashville; sons, Jerry Lee (Nancy) Heady, of Watertown, David Norman Heady, of Alexandria; grandchildren, Beau Hudson, Blair and Miles Carter, Daniel Lee Heady, Jessie (Alexandrea) Mofield; several great-grandchildren; brother, Louis, of Lebanon; sisters, Shirley and Janie, both of Illinois; and nieces and nephews. Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

