William ‘Bill’ Conrad Hodges

Bill Hodges passed away July 1, 2018 at age 87.

Mr. Hodges was born Aug. 12, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky. He attended Murray State University and served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed by the American Tobacco Co., J.C. Penney and 3M Corp. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He loved woodworking, sailing, art and writing short stories and poetry. He owned an art gallery in Downers Grove, Illinois and once boarded a team of polo ponies from Argentina at his Illinois farm.

He is survived by his wife, Harriett Morgan Hodges; children, Brook William (Mary) Hodges, Robin Suzanne Hodges; stepdaughter, Allison Black; grandson, Kyle Conrad Hodges; step-granddaughter, Veronica Mihalus; sister, Betty Hodges Lewis; niece, Linda Lewis Patterson; and nephew, Mark Edward (Staci) Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amy Young Hodges; parents, Louie Edward and Selma Sippel Hodges; and nephew, John Conrad Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Faith Lutheran Church and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family extends a special thank you to Alive Hospice for its special care.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

