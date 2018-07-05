Deontray Jedidiah McElroy

A private family burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. and Sunday after 2 p.m. at Rocky Valley Baptist Church.

Master McElroy, age 11, of Lebanon, entered into the arms of his loving savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 5, 2018, surrounded by his family. His earthly struggle ended, and he has now been made wonderfully whole.

Deontray was a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church, where he enjoyed activities with his Sunday school class and other church friends. Deontray was always smiling. His infectious smile could brighten anyone’s day and light up any room. He was cherished dearly by his classmates and teachers and was always found to be the center of attention in any situation. You couldn’t help but love him.

He leaves behind his loving parents, Ray and Crickett McElroy; siblings, Rhianna, Jennifer, Trevor, Boone, Madlyn, Mason and Tate McElroy; paternal grandparents, the Rev. Don and Ann McElroy; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Shawn Smith, Helen Smith, of Georgia; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family and friends.

Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

