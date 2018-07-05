Frances Coggins, age 95, passed away July 3, 2018 at Quality Health Care.

Those who will forever cherish her memory are her sister, Birdie Mae Bailey; six sons, William Earl Glenn (Ethel) Coggins, Richard (Janice) Coggins, Gerald (Lula) Coggins, Albert (LaShelle) Coggins, all of Lebanon, Calvin (Terri) Coggins, of Antioch; daughters, Mary Pride, of Gordonsville, Auda (Stephon) Gilliam, of Lebanon; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nephews; nieces; cousins; church family; friends; and a dear friend, Mrs. Willie B. Allison.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

