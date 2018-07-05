logo

Obituary

Frances Coggins

Staff Reports • Today at 7:05 PM

Public viewing for Ms. Coggins will be Friday, July 6, 2018 from 3-6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Pastor Annette Zimoda will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Rest Hill Cemetery in Lebanon.

Frances Coggins, age 95, passed away July 3, 2018 at Quality Health Care. 

Those who will forever cherish her memory are her sister, Birdie Mae Bailey; six sons, William Earl Glenn (Ethel) Coggins, Richard (Janice) Coggins, Gerald (Lula) Coggins, Albert (LaShelle) Coggins, all of Lebanon, Calvin (Terri) Coggins, of Antioch; daughters, Mary Pride, of Gordonsville, Auda (Stephon) Gilliam, of Lebanon; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nephews; nieces; cousins; church family; friends; and a dear friend, Mrs. Willie B. Allison.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

