Tila A. Draper

Survivors include her mother, Kimberly Bass; father, Tony Stewart; siblings, KeMonna, ZaCona, D’Regis, DeKemon, Candice, Antonio, Latoya, Brystal, Brooklyn, Aubrey; and a host of family and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

