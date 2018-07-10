Bobby Hayes

Mr. Hayes, age 77, passed away July 7, 2018 at Skyline Medical Center.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Effie Hayes; devoted daughters, Monica Hayes, Andrea Prase; devoted stepmother, Jean Hayes; grandchildren, Marano, Ritchie "R.J.", Nicholas, Niko, Zoe; devoted sister, Vickie Hayes; devoted brother, Ronald (Lynn) Hayes; devoted sisters-in-law, Minnie McFarland, Doris Tibbs, Georgia Cain, Linda Tibbs; devoted brothers-in-law, Vester McFarland, Bruce and James Tibbs, James Knight; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.

