Elsie Stevens Minchey

Visitation with the Minchey family will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Church.

Mrs. Minchey, age 78, of New Middleton, passed away Monday, July 9, 2018.

Elsie was born Aug. 26, 1939 in New Middleton, daughter of the late Jake Bradford Stevens and Johnnie Frances Knight Stevens. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Madison Stevens.

Elsie was a 1957 graduate of Gordonsville High School. After high school, she did clerical work and also performed duties as office manager. Elsie married Hugh Minchey in May 1971. After their marriage, Elsie and Hugh co-owned and operated Minchey’s Landscaping for many years. She was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church in Lebanon and in later years attended Lighthouse Church in New Middleton.

Elsie loved and enjoyed her family and ancestral history. She was a faithful worker in her church, always had beautiful flowers, sent handmade cards, enjoyed all the various animals on the farm, loved to travel, excelled as a leader in school and in their landscaping business. Elsie also had Pride Hollow Bed and Breakfast on the farm for many years.

Elsie is survived her husband, Hugh Minchey, of New Middleton; daughters, Patsy Agee (Ben) Glunt, of Greer, South Carolina, Donna Minchey (Mark Little) Whitsell, of Hendersonville; seven srandchildren, Lauren (Kyle) Neely, Anna (Cody) Johnson, Minchey (David) George, Jamison (Zach) Hebert, Isaac Dakota Whitsell, Josh (Erica) Glunt, Paige Glunt; great-grandchildren, Hank Johnson, Ava Johnson, Brooks Neely, Brayden George, Ava George, Aliana Hebert, Charlie Hebert, Brayden Glunt, Bryce Glunt, Beckett Glunt; sister, Margaret Stevens (Bruce) Harvey, of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law, Margaret Stevens, of Brush Creek; and numerous special nieces and nephews who all affectionately called her grandmother.

The family requests memorials in Mrs. Elsie’s memory be made to Kindred Hospice in Cookeville.

The Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

