Spring Thing event upcoming at Long Hunter State Park

The free event, sponsored by the Friends of Long Hunter State Park, will feature a variety of educational programs and hikes for the whole family.

Events include a morning bird walk, live animal show, wild edibles, crafts for children and more. All scheduled programs will meet at the park office at 2910 Hobson Pike in Hermitage.

The schedule of events includes:

• Early Morning Tweets: Bird Walk at 8 a.m. Join John Froeschauer, Middle Tennessee Regional State Parks interpretive specialist, for an early morning bird walk. Froeschauer is a longtime birder, and he will help see and hear any birds that are up and tweeting during the morning hours. The group will identify both local and migratory species by sight and sound.

• How-to: Nature Photo Composition at 9 a.m. Darel Hess, accomplished photographer and longtime Friends of Long Hunter member, will show a group how to make nature shots go from blah to beautiful. Learn important tips for producing memorable pictures that bring nature alive.

• NHECM Live Animal Show at 10 a.m. Speaker Bob Tarter, wildlife biologist and owner of Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, will bring a variety of wild animals and reptiles to learn about, see and maybe even touch.

• Wild Edibles at 10:30 a.m. Sharen Bracy – author, speaker, gardener and beekeeper – will share about what can be eaten in the great outdoors. Join Bracy in the meeting room for some basic information, then follow her as she leads the group around the office area to search for wild edibles. Eating wild is what it’s all about, and don’t miss this chance to sample and purchase some of Bracy’s wonderful wild jams, jellies and more.

• A Surprise Visitor from the Past at 11:30 a.m. Ever wonder where the name, Long Hunter, came from? Well now’s the chance to find out as a surprise visitor from the past will be welcomed. Get ready to ask questions about how it was back in the old days as a group watches a demonstration about long hunters.

• Water, Water Everywhere! But is it Safe? at 12:30 p.m. John McFadden, CEO of the Tennessee Environmental Council, will lead a group to the water’s edge to learn about and take samples of the water in Percy Priest Lake. McFadden is an expert on water quality, and he will help children understand the importance of clean water.

• Beautiful Butterflies: Lecture and Hike at 12:30 p.m. John Froeschauer, Middle Tennessee Regional State Parks interpretive specialist, will open eyes to amazing insects. After learning some facts and figures about Tennessee butterflies, Froeschauer will lead a hike in the park to see who is flittering around on this day. Don’t miss this chance to hear from an expert on this fascinating subject.

• Is Our Park a Natural Area? A Cedar Glade? Both? at 2 p.m. Roger McCoy, director of the Division of Natural Areas for TDEC, will explain all about natural areas and cedar glades. Long Hunter State Park is well known for its rare cedar glade habitat, and McCoy will share information on how and why to appreciate this unique ecosystem. And then, McCoy – an expert on rare plant species – will lead a hike through a cedar glade area of the park.

• Walk Up Crafts for Kids from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Stop by the Friends of Long Hunter craft area to construct a nature craft to take home. It will be great way for children to remember a special day at Long Hunter. Children of “all ages” are welcome to participate.

For more information, visit friendsoflonghunter.com