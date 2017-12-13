Larry Woody: Cougar sightings on the rise locally

Wildlife biologists initially did not believe wild cougars existed in the state – they theorized the sighting were exotic pets that had escaped or been released – but have since changed their stance.

It is believed cougars in recent years began migrating back into the state in which there are indigenous, much the same as coyotes and armadillos have done.

Cougar attacks on humans are rare, but do occur. Anyone spotting a cougar is advised to take precautions and contact wildlife officials.

———

Winter trout: The TWRA’s annual winter trout-stocking is underway in various waters across the state. For specific locations and stocking dates consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide, with 100,000 rainbow trout stocked in 40 locations.

A trout license is required to fish for the trout, even if no trout are kept. Holders of Sportsman’s License and Lifetime License are exempt.

Details are available in the Fishing Guide.

———

Cedar City Gun Club: For information Cedar City activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

———

Wear life jackets: Even though peak boating season is over, winter fishing and waterfowl season mean plenty of boats will be on the water, and the TWRA warns passengers to wear a life jacket. A plunge into cold water can be particularly life threatening.

Some of the best winter fishing is in tailwaters below dams, and in those waters wearing a life jacket is mandatory at all times.

———

Deer donations: With deer season underway, hunters are invited to donate all or part of a deer to the Hunters of the Hungry Program that provides meals for the needy. Information about how to make donations is available on the Tennessee Wildlife Federation website.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Aug. 26-Feb. 28 squirrel season

Nov. 4-Feb. 28: rabbit, quail season

Nov. 17: trapping season

Nov. 18: deer gun season

Dec. 1: trout stockings

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.