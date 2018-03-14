Boyd, Pody announce $3,500 grant for Friends of Cedars of Lebanon

The National Historical Publications and Records Commission, a division of the National Archives, provided the money for the grant. The federal grants provide funding for archival digitization projects and preserving historical records.

Additionally, the grants – which are administered by the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board and the Tennessee State Library and Archives – support archival training and other programs in an effort to enhance public accessibility to historical information like documents, photographs and other materials.

“Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park is one of our great community organizations who will benefit tremendously from this important funding,” said Boyd, R-Lebanon. “The money will streamline archiving processes and better preserve the park’s historical records; this will guarantee that our current and future generations will have the ability to better understand its remarkable past.”

“The rich cultural and historical significance of Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park is something to be preserved and cherished,” said Pody, R-Lebanon. “Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park contributes so much to our community, and I am pleased to see these funds going towards preserving its history and enhancing the public’s accessibility to historical records.”

The group will hold its Cedars of Lebanon Spring Hike on March 24 from 9-10 a.m. The event will include a guided stroll through the Cedar Glade Trail, which will focus on wildflowers that are sprouting.

The Cedar Glades are unique ecosystems that harbor many endemic species of wildflower, found only in Middle Tennessee.

The event will be family friendly, as children will participate in an ABC hike to see what they can find.

For more information, call 615-443-2769 or email Shauna Bridgers at 615-443-2769.

Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park was founded in 2014 to protect, improve and promote the character and beauty, both cultural and natural, of Cedars of Lebanon State Park, according to its website.

For more information about the nonprofit organization, visit friendsofcedars.com.