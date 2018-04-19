Cedars of Lebanon wildflower festival upcoming

Festivities begin May 4 at 7 p.m., with guest lectures and refreshments at the park’s Cedar Forest Lodge. Bobby Fulcher, manager of Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park, who initiated the festival 40 years ago, will discuss its history.

Photographer David Duhl will share his cedar glade experiences behind the camera.

May 5 will feature a full day of informative walks highlighting birds, butterflies, geology, native plant gardening, edible plants and more around the park. Activities are suited for families, including a scavenger hunt designed to introduce children to the cedar glades.

Bus transportation will shuttle visitors to off-site cedar glade locations for two expert-led tours of these protected habitats. Walk leaders include Rita Venable, author of “Butterflies of Tennessee,” state geologist Ron Zurawski, edible plants expert Sharen Bracey, native plant gardener Linda Robertson, photographer Darel Hess, birders Ray Pope and Melissa Turrentine and former and current state botanists Milo Pyne and Todd Crabtree.

A Bird Walk will start the day at 7 a.m., and an Owl Prowl at 7 p.m. will close the day.

Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park will offer a selection of native plants for sale throughout the event. The plants are suitable for home gardens in Middle Tennessee, and all proceeds will benefit the park.

Named for the late Dr. Elsie Quarterman, distinguished biologist and tireless advocate for the cedar glades, the wildflower festival is co-sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University's Center for Cedar Glade Studies.