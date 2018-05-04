Tennessee State Parks expand ‘green’ concepts as part of new initiative

Parks that received the highest honors included Burgess Falls State Park, Henry Horton State Park and Montgomery Bell State Park.

“Tennessee State Parks are leading the way across the nation in the first robust sustainability program of its kind,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “Sustainable measures instituted at our parks help create the cohesive and exceptional experience our visitors are looking for, all the while reducing operating expenses and saving taxpayer dollars.”

The Go Green With Us program recognizes Tennessee State Parks that have integrated sustainable practices into park management and operations. The program launched in 2015 as a recycling initiative at all 56 state parks and evolved into a more comprehensive initiative that tackles all aspects of park management, from energy efficiency to food service to visitor programming.

Parks were ranked on a tiered system based on points earned for various sustainable management practices, similar to the Leadership in Energy Efficient Design certification model for sustainable buildings.

Initiatives at gold-level winner Burgess Falls State Park included management of a 20,000-square-feet pollinator garden, water aerators on all faucets and low-flow toilets, and a children’s educational program on recycling. Montgomery Bell was named the 2017 Sustainable Park of the Year by TDEC for its food waste reduction efforts, which saves the park nearly $4,000 per year on diverted solid waste fees. Henry Horton also composts food from its on-site restaurant and grows fresh produce served in its restaurant.

Both Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Long Hunter State Park received bronze recognition for their efforts.

Cedars of Lebanon State Park is enhancing their cedar glade ecosystems through beekeeping and butterfly gardens that are maintained by Master Gardeners. The park is a Certified Monarch Waystation Site, which means it meets the habitat needs of monarch butterflies during the butterflies’ annual migration across North America.

The park also prevents erosion in the campground with tent pads, which are man-made surfaces that protect the ground from damage caused by repeatedly setting up a tent in the same spot.

Cedars of Lebanon tracks park-wide energy consumption and has upgraded water heaters to more energy efficient tankless water heaters that only heat water as needed.

The park installed strategically placed trash and recycling Dumpsters, removed all individual trashcans and placed signs informing visitors of these locations. Fewer trashcans result in a decrease in the number of trashcan liners required. This means less waste and a decrease in associated cost.

Long Hunter State Park converted 95 percent of its lighting to LED.

The visitor’s center has reflective window film, which reflects sunlight to keep the building cool and the energy costs down. The film is transparent and doesn’t change the view out the window. Also, some of the parking lots have solar-powered security cameras.

Long Hunter has a strong recycling program and regularly recycles about 25 percent of its total volume of waste.

Park staff is continuously working to upgrade the trails to minimize erosion from heavy use and recently completed creating a mulched walkway on a section of the Volunteer Trail.

Long Hunter also encourages growth of native plants and vegetation, and one of the rangers keeps bees, which are good for pollination and ecosystem health.

The other 21 state parks recognized have instituted concepts such as energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, controlled burns to reduce invasive plant growth, and ‘Leave No Trace’ principles in visitor programming. Parks with golf courses are internationally recognized by the Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program and Groundwater Guardian Green program.