Pets of the week

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Anyone can almost tell, just looking at his face, that Hagan is a sweet boy that loves people. He is a 1-1/2-year-old, yellow-and-white beagle mix that weighs only 21 pounds. He came to New Leash on Life from animal control and is so ready to find his fur-ever home. Hagan is a playful young man; he loves to play with toys and people alike. He would make a great buddy for a little child. He is just a love bug. And once the playing is done, he wants to sit on a lap.

Hagan is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone is invited come and meet him and talk to the staff about his reduced adoption fee, thanks to a grant from the Petco Foundation.

For anyone not sure whether they are ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on Programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Thing One, Thing Two, Hagan and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, meet Claudie. She loves water. She was scared when first found, but her foster has worked with Claudie to learn to trust and enjoy human companionship again. Claudie was already spayed, so she was a pet before. She had her shots updated and is tested leukemia negative now also. She has an obsession with water, and someone may even find her checking out the bathroom shower right after it has been in use. Claudie is good with the dogs in her foster home. For information on Claudie, contact the foster, Claudia, at 615-423-2724.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, it’s Jellybean. Now doesn’t just saying that name make anyone smile? Well, wait till you meet this fun gal in person. She’s all about being happy and having fun. Jellybean is spayed, current on shots, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. She is about 2 years old and medium sized. She looks all white but has some brown spots here and there, too. Jellybean gets along well with other dogs and meets strangers with a friendly “howdy-do.”

For information on Jellybean, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs, contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com or call 877-449-5395 and a volunteer will go over available help.