Pets of the week

Danté is playful and enjoys running around. He’ll make a wonderful hiking or adventure partner for an active person. He is still young, so he would benefit from training and socializing to help him be the best friend he can be.

Danté is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. With an approved application, anyone can adopt this sweetie for $40, thanks to a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.

For anyone who has a special love for special cats, then volunteers would like to introduce Stormy. Stormy is one of the special cats that dreams of finding an understanding and loving forever home.

She is a medium-haired Siamese mix with beautiful blue eyes. She was found in early July, abandoned at the property next to New Leash on Life – so emaciated volunteers were unsure if she’d survive – but she did and is doing great. She’s gained weight and is eating normally. Her age is around 6 1/2 years old, however, that’s uncertain due to the condition when she arrived.

Stormy spends her time in a loving foster home where she gets lots of attention and appears to get along with other cats in the home. She loves lounging around on the cat trees and just watching the activity – she is even learning to play with toys. Stormy loves getting head scratches and chin rubs and will snuggle in anyone’s arms once she gets to know them. She isn’t a lap kitty – at least not right now – but with time, volunteers think she could be. Not knowing her history we don’t know where she lived before coming to New Leash on Life. She has had some litter box issues – not wanting to go in the litter box, but once the right spot was found, she uses the litter box almost every time. She likes a clean litter box, so having a couple of litter boxes next to each other will make the special situation better.

Consider adopting this special girl and give her the life she deserves. Stormy is spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $50. Contact New Leash on Live if interested in meeting Stormy and arrangements can be made with her foster home so she can be met and her beautiful sweet face and loving personality be seen.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not sure whether they are ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on Programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Danté, Stormy and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say “hi” to Natalie, a pretty lady about 1 year old. Natalie was found abandoned with her newborn litter of five. Luckily, volunteers had a foster home open for her to stay in and raise her babies. Her foster says she has been an excellent guest – well-behaved, calm and friendly. This beautiful calico is healthy, tested leukemia negative, current on shots and is spayed for adoption. She is good at meeting people and children and would make a wonderful house pet. For information on Natalie, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099. Her adoption fee is $50.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, there’s something special about a guy that owns his own tux, right? Meet Tanner, a special guy. Tanner’s sister was adopted, but this handsome boy is still looking for a home. He’s ready to party like it’s 2017, so maybe his new home is coming soon?

Tanner is neutered, tested leukemia negative and current on shots. He has excellent inside manners and is the perfect party guest. Most people know they’re not going to keep their New Year’s resolution, but Tanner won’t judge. For information, call or text Annelise at 615-594-0099 or email adhenning@earthlink.net. The adoption fee is $50.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs, contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com or call 877-449-5395 and a volunteer will go over available help.