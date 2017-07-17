Pets of the Week

This handsome fellow came to New Leash on Life from animal control and is patiently waiting for the right family to come along. He loves being around people, especially giving them kisses. It would be best for Orca to be in a home without cats or other small animals as he seems to have a strong prey drive. Orca tested positive for heartworms when he first came to the shelter but has finished his treatment and is ready to get on with his life, hopefully with someone. He is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone can come and meet this awesome boy and adopt him for $75.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Pixie probably makes someone think of a mischievous little spirit who likes to cause a ruckus. That’s not her right now but, with help, she thinks it could be one day. She hasn’t had much experience with humans. They’re a mystery to her, so she’s looking for someone who understands her and is willing to give her time to adjust. The staff at New Leash on Life has been really good about spending time with her, and she’s actually getting more comfortable with them.

Pixie may greet someone with a hiss, but once she is picked up, she will melt into arms for comfort. She has even started giving nose nudges recently. She just needs time and a special person who will give that to her. Born in August 2016, Pixie is still just a baby so with time, patience and love, she just needs the opportunity to be a special companion to a special person.

Pixie is litter box trained, spayed and has started her kitten vaccines. Anyone who thinks they might be the perfect fit for Pixie, come by the animal shelter and meet her. With an approved application, anyone can adopt her for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Anyone unsure if they’re ready to commit to adoption may ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has his or her limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a guardian to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then guardian guild for more information.

Orca, Pixie and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this girl is happy, but her name is Fancy. Fancy is about 10 months old, healthy and fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. She loves to play in the play yard with other dogs and happily meets people. She can be jumpy with excitement but will listen to correction. Fancy would love an active family to share lots of outside and playtime with. For information on this smiling face, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, there’s Ella. This girl is happy and healthy and loves to run around with almost endless energy. Ella was found as a stray. No owner has come forth for this chihuahua mix. She is about a year old and weighs only 10 pounds. She’s in a foster home with other dogs – big and small – and gets along with all of them. She is spayed, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. A fenced yard and active family would be best for this busy bee. For information on Ella, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Nala is a pointer-German shorthair mix that was surrendered to the shelter because her owner had to move and was unable to keep her. She is almost 2 years old. She is good with cats, but it’s not known how she does with other dogs.

Nala loves to play fetch and would love to show someone her skills. As soon as she sees a ball, her eyes light up, and she will play until she wears out. She is such a loving and gentle girl that deserves home where she will be a permanent member of the family. She is house trained and up to date on her vaccinations.

Anyone who would like to meet Nala may call the shelter at 675-773-5533 to set up an appointment. Stop by during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 a.m. Her adoption fee is $25, plus the cost of spay at a local vet.