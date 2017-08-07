Pets of the Week

Ashur is neutered, micro-chipped, current on vaccinations and has received a dental with extractions. Anyone who meets this sweet boy is sure to fall in love. And when that happens, Ashur can be adopted for $85, thanks to a sponsor who is helping with his adoption fee.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Simba may look like a mighty hunter, stalking his prey in the jungle, but he is really a sweet kitty, looking for a peaceful village where he can sleep tonight in a home of his own. Simba is a fabulous 1-year-old orange tabby cat that weighs almost 9 pounds.

He has a fun, playful personality; he loves to run, jump and play with toys. He also enjoys interaction with the staff and volunteers. Simba will reach out his paw to get your attention and roll over to keep you engaged. When a cat rolls over, that means he trusts a person. Simba is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone can meet this crazy ham and adopt him for $85 with an approved application.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Anyone not sure if they’re ready to commit to adoption can ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has his or her limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then guardian guild, for more information.

Ashur, Simba and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Simmone is a special lady looking for a special home. She was rescued in a rainstorm with her six tiny babies from a warehouse district in Nashville. Simmone is what someone might call feral, but she is street savvy. Once they were all safe in foster care, she raised her babies, and they have found homes. It is now her turn to find a loving home. An experienced cat person with time and patience will be rewarded with the trust and friendship of Simmone. Foster care has led her to becoming friendly and trusting with familiar faces. She is food driven, and during meal times, she will hang out at the foster’s feet and meow. She has never displayed aggressive behavior toward anyone in her presence, even when someone was handling her kittens. She has not been tested around other animals, so it’s unsure how that would go.

Simmone is pretty, probably around 2 years old, healthy and is now fully vetted and spayed. When she was at the clinic, the ladies said she did well with them taking care of her. So if any of the above tugs at someone’s heartstrings and they are an experienced cat person with a spot open in their home for her, or if they would like more information about her, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, let’s Boogie. That’s right. Boogie’s his name and Boogie’s his game. This happy little guy is about 5 years old and only weighs 22 pounds, maybe a sheltie mix? He loves his outside playtime and then loves being in the office to sit and visit. He can do it all. Boogie is neutered, heartworm negative, current on shots and micro-chipped. He gets along well with other dogs and does not bother the office cats. Anyone ready to boogie along with this guy may email for an application adhenning@earthlink.net or call or text 615-594-0099 or call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Annabelle is a sweet female boxer mix that’s estimated to be about 8 years old. She was found as a stray in Mt. Juliet roaming the streets. She is a well-mannered young lady that loves attention and treats. She gets along with other dogs, but volunteers are not sure about cats yet. She is also good with children. Anyone will fall in love, like they have, with her sweet face and happy smile.

The shelter is treating her for a sprained elbow, but she is a happy girl looking for a place to call home and a family who will love and cherish her. She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $75.

Call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet her or come during open hours on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.