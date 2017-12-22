Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Simon says, “I’m a dog, not no cat.” He is a silly rascal that walks on a leash and has started slow interaction with the other cats in the open cat room. Simon is a 2-year-old orange-and-white tabby that weighs almost 16 pounds. This sweet boy has come to New Leash on Life looking for that wonderful family who will understand, in his mind, he is a dog and will take time adjusting to the other animals in the home. If he were the only one, it would probably make him even happier. Sweet Simon is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. So Simon says please come meet him at the adoption center and, with an approved application, adopt him into your family.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Velcro, Simon and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, say hello to Miss Frost. Doesn’t that big fluffy face deserve to be smooshed in someone’s hands? Well, it’s doubtful Frost would mind a bit. This is a great Pyrenees – almost 100 pounds and about 3 years old. She is spayed, current on shots and heartworm negative. Frost is calm and easy-going. She came to the shelter a bit matted but has enjoyed her grooming and bath. She gets along with other dogs but usually sits on the sidelines at playtime and enjoys the role of a spectator. Frost ignores the office cats and meets visitors gently and calmly. For information on the sweet fluffy mountain, call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Felicia Navidad from one of the available kittens. Felicia is about 7 weeks old, sweet and playful. There are a number of cats and kittens in foster care still looking for new homes for the holiday and New Year. All kitties are healthy, spayed or neutered and tested negative for feline leukemia for adoption. For information on Felicia or other available kitties, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Henry is a sweet lab mix that was picked up as a stray in Mt. Juliet. Unfortunately, his owner didn’t come to pick him up, so he is now available for adoption. He is 3 years old and already neutered. He loves to play ball and is friendly. Henry would make a terrific family dog as he is willing to please and wants to be loved.

Volunteers are unsure how he will do with other dogs and cats, but they always ask that animals are brought in, or they can make a home visit.

His adoption fee is $75. The shelter is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment any day of the week to visit. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.