State leaders announce new Mars Petcare US headquarters in Williamson County

The new headquarters supports the company’s future growth as it creates 200 jobs in the next five years.

“About a decade ago, Mars Petcare brought its U.S. headquarters to Franklin and has grown to employ about 1,000 Tennesseans in the Middle Tennessee region,” Haslam said. “We’re grateful to Mars Petcare for its continued confidence in Tennessee and our skilled workforce. The creation of 200 jobs brings us one step closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

Mars Petcare, one of the Nashville-area’s largest employers, will occupy about 224,000 square feet of office space in Ovation, one of the largest planned mixed-use projects in Williamson County. Construction on the new headquarters is already underway and is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2019.

“I can’t stress enough the valuable contribution Mars Petcare has made and continues to make in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee,” Rolfe said. “Mars Petcare is a strong community partner and one of Williamson County’s largest employers. We’re proud to see Mars Petcare expand its U.S. headquarters and create 200 high quality jobs in our state.”

Mars has a substantial footprint in the state with more than 2,600 associates, which includes Banfield and Blue Pearl, both part of the Mars Veterinary portfolio, an R&D facility in Thompson’s Station, a pet food factory in Lebanon and two Mars Wrigley Confectionary production facilities in Cleveland and Chattanooga.

“Both the state and county have been such great partners on this project,” said Renee Peets, vice president and executive project sponsor for Mars Petcare. “We really appreciate the commitment their leadership has made to make Tennessee, and Williamson County such a great place to live and work, which is critical as we look to attract and retain top talent.”

Mars Petcare is the global leader in pet care, providing a wide range of products and services to meet the nutrition and health care needs of different pets, breeds, life stages and health conditions.

“For more than 10 years Mars Petcare has been a dynamic force in Franklin’s development,” said Franklin Mayor Ken Moore. “We are very encouraged to see them continuing to make a vital economic and social impact.”

“This news further emphasizes the great relationship the county has with global corporations, and is a great example of how our excellent school systems and thriving economy make Williamson County the premier location for corporate headquarters,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson.

“Mars Petcare’s decision confirms that Williamson County continues to be a prime location for corporation headquarters and speaks to our high quality of life and highly skilled workforce,” said Elizabeth McCreary, chief economic development officer for Williamson Inc.

“TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. congratulate Mars Petcare on its exciting announcement,” said TVA senior vice president of economic development John Bradley. “Attracting and retaining quality jobs and investment is a fundamental part of TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to partner with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Williamson Inc., to facilitate the success of existing companies in the Valley.”