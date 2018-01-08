Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Champagne isn’t just for New Year’s Eve; she can be enjoyed every day of the year. Champagne is a beautiful 2 ½-year-old, dilute calico that is an absolute doll. She loves people. She will reach out to give a hug, and if she’s put on a shoulder, she’ll gladly snuggle in. With the right toy, she will play and chase it around the room. She came from a home with many cats, so now she has decided she would like to be the only fur baby in the house. She wants all the attention for herself. Champagne is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Come meet this fabulous young lady and adopt her into the family for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Toby, Champagne and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Twinkle is all dressed up in her best tuxedo for a party – maybe a welcome home party? This classy miss is about 2 years old, healthy, spayed, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. She’s a perfect party guest, carries on conversations and listens equally well. For information on Twinkle and other available kitties, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Christmas and New Year’s are over, but the Holly-days are still happening at Country K-9. Meet Holly, named for the season but looking for her all-year, all-life home. This pretty miss is about 2 years old, happy and friendly. She is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative, current on shots and micro chipped. Holly is energetic and will require a fenced yard to keep her outdoor playtime safe. She would do best with an active adopter but would make a great jogging or walking partner. Want to have a Holly-day all year long? Contact the kennel at 615-444-8011 for more information.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the people who know of these situations offer help. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Clementine is a beautiful young hound mix around a year old that was picked up by MJACC officers roaming a local neighborhood. Volunteers held on to her for a while in hopes her family would come pick her up.

Sadly, they never came for her. She has since been adopted and returned because has a special personality. She is extremely sweet and affectionate but needs to be in a family with older children, and she needs to be the only dog.

Clementine is spayed and up to date on all vaccinations. She is also heartworm negative and on prevention. Her adoption fee is only $75. Please come out and visit this sweet girl. She would love to show someone how sweet and beautiful she is.

The shelter is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. or call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment any day of the week to visit the friends. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.