Animal Rescue Corps brings 34 rescued animals to Lebanon

Volunteers with the agency removed 18 dogs, six cats, nine chickens and one duck from the property after the owner agreed to turn them over to volunteers. The animals were taken to the agency’s rescue operations center in Lebanon, where they will receive any and all necessary medical treatments and vaccinations before they are taken to placement partners around the U.S. and eventually adopted.

“It was obvious from the living conditions these animals were being housed in that this family was already in over their heads before the fire,” said Animal Rescue Corps director of investigation and logistics Amy Haverstick. “I’m grateful that they have surrendered all of the animals to us, and now they can focus on themselves, and we can find proper placement for their animals.”

The dogs, found in pens and chained to trees, were exposed to the recent extreme cold weather in pens filled with feces. Six cats rescued from the property were found running loose, and the chickens and duck were also removed from the burned property.

Volunteers in Lebanon will help provide daily care for the animals until they can be taken to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into homes. For anyone who wishes to foster or adopt the animals, the Animal Rescue Corps will publish a list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are taken to the groups.