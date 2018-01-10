Lebanon Animal Rescue Corps seeks volunteers after 13 more dogs rescued

The organization is a national animal protection nonprofit. The Lebanon location acts as a shelter for rescued animals until they can be cleared for adoption.

Volunteers with the shelter assisted the Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday in the coordinated surrender of 13 small-breed dogs from a breeding facility in Macon County, about an hour and a half northeast of Nashville.

The 13 dogs, mostly Chihuahuas that range from 7-15 years old, exhibited signs of eye infections, skin infections and dental disease. The elderly property owner, who had bred dogs for nearly 40 years, shut down the breeding operation and reached out to Macon County Animal Control and Animal Rescue Corps to take the dogs.

In June 2016, Animal Rescue Corps members, a state licensed veterinarian and members of Macon County Animal Control first visited the property and found no criminal violations. However, the property owners expressed interest in closing down operations due to health issues and their advanced age; and voluntarily surrendered one dog to Animal Rescue Corps. Animal control officers found no violations during subsequent visits.

“We started working with this case over a year ago, but when there aren’t any laws being violated, you have to convince them that what you’re offering is the best for everyone,” said ARC president Scotlund Haisley. “We offered them assistance when they were ready to do the right thing, and now these lucky 13 dogs will finally know what it’s like to be a loved member of a family.”

The dogs were kept in separate areas in a shed with access to outdoor runs. Some of the dogs were dirty with mild matting, but the property owner had recent veterinary records and all of the animals had access to food, water and shelter.

“They’ve been living in a puppy mill for years and years and many serious medical conditions are not expressed externally,” said ARC director of animal welfare Kim Rezac. “I’m sure we’ll find more medical issues once all of the dogs are thoroughly examined by our veterinarians.”

Volunteers documented all the animals and the conditions on the property and took the dogs to the emergency shelter set up for the rescue in Lebanon, where workers were already caring for 34 animals rescued in Illinois on Monday when a house fire revealed the animals were living in unsanitary conditions.

Each animal will receive a through veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatment. Volunteers in Lebanon will provide daily care for the animals until they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into homes. For people wishing to foster or adopt, Animal Rescue Corps will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are transferred to these groups.

Due to the high volume of animals at the Lebanon location, the Animal Rescue Corps currently seeks volunteers who can work shifts at the Lebanon location. Anyone 18 years or older should email volunteer@animalrescuecorps.org and include the days and shifts available. Shifts are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week. Anyone who cannot volunteer, but still wants to help may donate items via the organization’s Amazon Wish List at fbcont.com/ARCJan2018List. At checkout, select the Animal Rescue Corps’ gift registry address. Donations may also be made via the blue donate button at the top of the organization’s Facebook page.