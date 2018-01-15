Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

When someone looks at that handsome face, Drake can be heard saying, “Come meet me; you’ll be glad you did.” This loving boy is a 2-year-old buff-colored shorthair kitty that is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Drake is all about attention; he loves people, will roll over for belly rubs and enjoys hanging out in a lap. While he isn’t crazy about all the kitten shenanigans, he is getting used to the other cats in the open cat room. He’s really adjusting quickly. Drake would love to meet anyone and see if he is the purrr-fect match for a family. His adoption fee is $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Piper, Drake and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Twinkle is all dressed up in her best tuxedo for a party, maybe a welcome home party? This classy miss is about 2 years old, healthy, spayed, tested leukemia negative and current on shots. She’s a perfect party guest that carries on conversations and listens equally well. For information on Twinkle and our other available kitties, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Christmas and New Year’s are over, but the Holly-days are still happening at Country K-9. Meet Holly, named for the season but looking for her all-year, all-life home. This pretty miss is about 2 years old, happy and friendly. She is fully vetted - spayed, heartworm negative, current on shots and micro-chipped. Holly is energetic and will require a fenced yard to keep her outdoor playtime safe. She would do best with an active adopter but would make a great jogging or walking partner. Want to have a Holly-day all year long? Contact the kennel at 615-444-8011 for more information.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Baxter is a longhaired dachshund that was surrendered to the shelter. He is about 5-6 years old, neutered, up to date on his shots and micro-chipped. He is great with other dogs, cats and children. He is a ball of energy and loves to play. He has a wonderful personality and friendly. This sweet boy is looking for a home that will make him a forever member. His adoption fee is only $75.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Baxter or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.