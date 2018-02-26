Pets of the Week

They’re working on helping her gain weight before they can spay her, but anyone who is interested may come meet Armani at the adoption center and adopt her into a home for $75. She will be spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccines prior to adoption.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

When Sebastian first came to New Leash on Life from a hoarding situation, he was not in the best health. But with the love, care and medical attention he received after coming to the adoption center, he looks great now. Sebastian has a permanent eye ulcer, however, it doesn’t seem to bother his vision, and the vet said surgery wasn’t required. This handsome fellow is a 6-year-old grey-and-white domestic shorthair that weighs a little more than 10 pounds. Because he didn’t get a lot of individual attention at his previous situation, this sweet boy went to a foster home where he learned how to play – a little rough at times – and socialize with other animals. With people, he is like a shadow. He wants to make sure he is close to them no matter where they go. If it’s bedtime, he is all in for a comfy blanket and a warm spot on the bed. He would love to meet anyone and show them how far he has come. Anyone can adopt Sebastian into his or her home for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Join New Leash on Life for the first Tito’s Paws for a Cause 5K. It will be March 3 at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Learn more and register at pawsforacause5k.run. The event is sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and its Vodka For Dog People program. It will be a day of fun, and a portion of the proceeds will help the furry friends at New Leash on Life. And don’t forget, dogs are welcome.

Armani, Sebastian and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, nothing’s happier than a dog named Biscuit. Just saying the word would make anyone smile. This Biscuit is about 2 ½ years old, a female yellow lab mix with a happy, friendly manner. Biscuit came to Country K-9 Rescue with a litter of puppies. They have adopted, and now it’s Biscuit’s time to find her new family. She is healthy, heartworm negative, current on shots, wormed and will be spayed and micro-chipped before adoption. She gets along well with other dogs and meets everyone with a wagging tail. For more information on this honey biscuit of a dog, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, the “E” word – exercise – is one New Year’s resolution that may already be broken. Well, here’s a solution to the resolution – Elle. Elle is a young mountain cur-pit mix about 8 months old. She is an active, happy pup looking for an active, happy adopter. She uses a doggie door at the kennel and keeps her kennel area clean. Elle loves playtime with other dogs and meets people with a wagging tail. A fenced yard and active adopter family would be the perfect fit for this brindle beauty. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, wormed and micro-chipped. For more information on Elle, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.