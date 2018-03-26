Pets of the Week in Wilson County

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a ‘tie out’ or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Looking for a mascot to represent the family? Check out this band of brothers. New Leash on Life knows one of them is bound to be the purr-fect fit. T-Rac, Gnash, Ozzie and Booster are all brown tabbies, although they each have a look all their own, born in November 2017. These big boys are playful and full of rambunctious energy, as they love to run, jump and climb around. They are also affectionate and will come over looking for attention, and can’t wait for cuddles and snuggles. Booster is the biggest love-bug; he will hang out in someone’s arms until his heart is content. He is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and has started his kitten vaccines. Anyone can meet him at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace and adopt Booster into a family for $75.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Abbi, Booster and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, in the opera of Trap-Neuter-Return, the stories of trapping efforts can be dramatic, beautiful, fast, slow, have happy endings or even include heartbreak. Then there comes along Aria, an individual piece of the opera that tends to stand out from the rest. She’s a story within the story. This Aria is a stunning masterpiece. She is a solo act that was composed less than a year ago. She was a lonely song in a big, wild world where nobody would have heard her, but she was in the right place at the right time, and a talent scout saw potential in her. Aria’s lyrics are currently in rewriting, so she can be a true star in somebody’s own life story. This diva, waiting for her home stage, is a healthy, longhaired beauty. She’s spayed, current on shots and feline leukemia. For information on Aria, contact her foster, Kelley, at 615-866-8017.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, the “E” word – exercise – is one New Year’s resolution that may already be broken. Well, here’s a solution to the resolution – Elle. Elle is a young mountain cur-pit mix about 8 months old. She is an active, happy pup looking for an active, happy adopter. She uses a doggie door at the kennel and keeps her kennel area clean. Elle loves playtime with other dogs and meets people with a wagging tail. A fenced yard and active adopter family would be the perfect fit for this brindle beauty. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, wormed and micro-chipped. For more information on Elle, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.