Dogs pack park for annual Bark

“It was great. Although we don’t have exact numbers, it is believed to be one of, if not the, biggest attended events,” said Angela Chapman, New Leash on Life executive director.

The 18th installment of the event featured free admission and parking for guests, as well as free rabies vaccinations for pets.

“Last year we did 96 free rabies shots. This year we did 189,” Chapman said.

VCA Animal Hospital and Lebanon Animal Hospital administered the vaccinations, while the Asp family sponsored the vaccines.

The event also featured food, craft vendors, games, contests, giveaways, music and a silent auction. For pets, there were treats, food, pet tags, toys, rabies vaccinations, lure chasing, an agility area and “pawcasso” or paw print art.

The 2019 Bark in the Park is set for May 11.

New Leash has several opportunities upcoming for supporters and dog lovers to enjoy.

Bikini Beach Bar at 1297 Antioch Pike in Nashville will have a benefit Saturday for New Leash. The event will feature a scavenger hunt and contests, including a pet/owner look-a-like contest.

New Leash representatives will be on site for more information and items for sale.

A portion of the Nashville Sounds proceeds during the Aug. 15 game at First Tennessee Park will go toward New Leash on Life.

The group is also gearing up for its annual reverse raffle at the Capitol Theatre.

Tickets will likely go on sale in June, with the reverse draw set for Sept. 13. Tickets will be $100 for one, and $150 for two with a $10,000 grand prize.

For more information, visit newleashonline.org.