Wilson County Republicans to elect new leaders

The group will hold precinct meetings Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The meeting will take place in the East-West Building to elect precinct officers and delegates to the Wilson County Republican Party Convention. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and photo identification is required.

Precinct meetings will also take place for Precinct 3 at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet and for Precinct 23 at Powell Grove Church of Christ at 46 Powell Grove Road in Lebanon.

The Wilson County GOP Contest and Credentials Committee will meet Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. to certify delegates, alternates and precinct results. The meeting will take place at Mark Pody’s insurance office at 113 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon.

The Contest and Credentials Committee will certify results and hear contests. Protests are to be delivered to the committee chairman in writing within 48 hours after convention meeting dates and 48 hours before each Contest and Credentials Committee meeting. Email contact will be accepted.

The Wilson County Republican Party will hold its county convention March 18 at 9 a.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and photo identification is required. The convention is required by state law since Wilson County has more than 100,000 residents.

The group will elect the Wilson County Republican Party executive committee and handle other business.

All meetings will be open to the public.

More for information, contact Ed Lanius at 615-444-5847 or wilsoncountytngop@gmail.com.