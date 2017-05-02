Deadline to qualify for primaries nears

Qualifying will end April 5, 2018 at noon. There are no elections scheduled for Wilson County in 2017.

The election in August 2018 will determine who represents Wilson County residents at home, in Nashville and in Washington. The Wilson County general election will include county mayor, trustee, register of deeds, court clerk, circuit court clerk, 25 county commissioners, sheriff, five constables and three school board members all running for four-year terms. The Lebanon Special School District will elect one member for a six-year term on its board of education. There will also be a Republican and Democratic primary for governor, U.S. Senate, 6th District U.S. Congress, 17th District state Senate, the 46th and 57th District state representatives and 17th Senate District state Republican and Democratic committeemen and committeewomen.

Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said the first step in running for office is to complete the petition process. Petitions may be picked up for the August 2018 election starting Jan. 5, 2018 at the Wilson County Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Generally, 25 signatures of qualified voters living in the candidate’s precinct, district or zone are required. Qualifications, duties and information about the local offices can be found in the 2017-2018 voter handbook.

Some candidates may not wait until January to announce their intention to seek office. Announcing candidacy can be done before petitions are available, but funds cannot be raised or spent by a candidate until a campaign treasurer is appointed. Appointment of a campaign treasurer is a critical first step that can be done any time with forms and instructions accessible at wilsonvotes.com.

Voters who want to be involved in elections can serve as a poll official. To learn more about the opportunities available as a poll official visit wilsonvotes.com and submit a poll worker application.

“Even though the next election is a year away, preparation is a daily activity at the Election Commission,” Warren said. “Voter registration maintenance is a major part of our daily activity as we get ready for the next election. Remember, when you move, please update your voter registration, along with your driver’s license and mail.”

To learn more about elections, voting and how you can be involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or online at wilsonelections.com.