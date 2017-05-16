Hayes announces campaign for District 57 House seat

Hayes served as co-chair for the president’s campaign in Wilson County, as well as raised nearly $1 million to fund the “Lift the Vote” tour Steve Gill used to travel to battleground states during the presidential election, encouraging Christians to vote.

Hayes is a Mt. Juliet native and earned his bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University before completing two master’s degrees at Cumberland University in education and business. Hayes is a local business owner since 2010 and put on events with Tim Tebow, Dinesh D’Souza, Phillip Fulmer and this past year helped raise money to send a Mt. Juliet teen to the Endeavour Games, also known as the Paraplegic Olympics, in Oklahoma through his Youth Football Camp, where the teen earned several gold medals.

“Wilson County has been under attack at the state and county level for far too long. We have county commissioners who voted to give themselves pay increases while raising our property taxes, and people at the state level who have refused to protect our children, raised the gas tax when our state has a $2 billion surplus and voted against our own state Constitution (Copeland Cap). It is time that we have true representation brought back to our district,” said Hayes.

“I will work to lower our taxes, give teachers the freedom to teach, protect our children and stop the out-of-control spending that is taking place at the state level. Unlike other politicians, our campaign will not accept donations from special interest groups. I will work for you and your family, not lobbyist groups and the companies they represent. I am proud to be from Wilson County and will fight for Wilson County.”

Hayes is running for state representative in District 57 and cited the main reasons for announcing his campaign were to help families who are struggling because of establishment politicians and special interest groups benefiting from backroom deals while hurting the public, the gas tax and to protect the community’s children.

For more information on the Hayes campaign, visit jeremyhghayes.com.