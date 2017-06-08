Black says Trump ‘made the right call’ to fire Comey

“President Trump made the right call firing former FBI Director Comey last month – especially after events from this past year put our national security at risk,” U.S. Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., said in a statement.

The Gallatin lawmaker charged “the hypocrisy from the Democrats proves they will do anything to attack this administration and undermine its decisions. Comey’s removal was the right move for the United States and I look forward to working with the new director to restore the American people’s trust in the FBI.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement he is “glad former Director Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee today and appreciate his cooperation as my colleagues on the committee continue their investigation.

“Both the committee and the recently-appointed special counsel are doing important work to get to the bottom of Russian interference in our election, and I hope the investigations will be completed in a swift and thorough manner,” Corker added.

During his sworn testimony, televised live, Comey said “it’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation.”

He added that he was “fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted. That is a very big deal, and not just because it involves me.”

Comey also testified regarding his concerns his one-on-one conversations with Trump, which he said he felt the need to report in memos.

Comey also charged the Trump administration spread “lies, plain and simple” regarding not only him but the FBI after he was fired in May. He also accused the administration of then moving to “defame me and, more importantly, the FBI.”

The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and alleged ties is now in the hands of newly appointed special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director

Comey also revealed that after his dismissal, he sought to spark the appointment of a special counsel by providing one of his memos to a friend who released it to news organizations.

Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press