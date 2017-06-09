Mark Pody enters race for District 17 state Senate seat

Looking at the future of Middle Tennessee, Pody said he is focused on two priorities. The first is conservative fiscal policies.

“We need to limit the size and scope of government. Not every good idea should be a government idea,” said Pody. “Many good ideas are best done by individuals, churches and nonprofits, not by state government.”

Pody said he believes government has a limited role, and taxpayer money needs to be spent effectively only on programs that fit the role of government.

The second priority for Pody is to bring high-paying quality jobs to the district. He said the best way to gain these high-paying jobs is to create an environment in the state where businesses want to relocate and expand. This is done with a highly educated workforce, commonsense regulations and favorable tax policies for incoming businesses, he said.

Pody said he has more than three decades of experience fighting as a small business owner against government overreach. He said he believes in smaller government that is as close to the local level as possible. As a Tennessee representative, he led the charge to stand against growing government. He said he fought to slow the growth of government wherever possible.

Living in Middle Tennessee for more than 32 years, Pody said he’s witnessed both the economic downturns and the tremendous economic growth of Middle Tennessee. With that fluctuation in the economy in mind, Pody said he strongly advocates for a state rainy day fund of at least $1 billion. He said that would help taxpayers through the up and down economic turns of the future.

Pody is married to his high school sweetheart, Barbara. They recently celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. They have two adult children, Kristina and Amy.

Tennessee’s 17th Senate District includes Wilson, Cannon, DeKalb, Clay, Smith and Macon counties. State Sen. Mae Beavers, who recently announced her bid for governor, currently represents District 17.