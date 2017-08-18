Holmes announces candidacy for District 46 House seat

Rep. Mark Pody, the incumbent, announced recently he will not seek re-election, rather he will run for the District 17 state Senate seat currently held by Sen. Mae Beavers, who plans to run for governor.

As a self-employed business owner and the daughter Albert McCall Sr., owner of D.T. McCall and Sons, Holmes has been a resident of Wilson County for the past 28 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Trevecca University and is the mother of two grown children. Holmes lives in the southwestern part of the county with her husband, Howard, and they are both active members at New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

She has served as the chairman of the Wilson County Tea Party for the past four years. During that time, the Tea Party played host to top conservative leaders who spoke on a wide variety of issues that affect Tennesseans. She also worked in the legislature to research bills for Pody and served on the executive board of the Wilson County Republican Party.

Holmes described herself as a strong supporter of the biblical values and constitutional principles that make Tennessee great. As an advocate for state’s rights, religious liberty, the right to life and the Second Amendment, she said she would work to continue to advance the conservative principles Pody stood for during his four terms in the House. Her campaign theme, “Keeping the Promise,” follows the footsteps of President Donald Trump to fulfill the promises made during the campaign with real action and not to cave in to special interests, she said.

Holmes plans to help in the Republican and Tea Party booths at the Wilson County Fair that will run Aug. 18-26. She said she invites people to stop by, share their thoughts and find out how she will work to serve the citizens of the District 46.