Lebanon Democrat plans election forum

The forum will provide the only chance for voters to see both candidates vying for the District 17 state Senate seat in the same room answering questions and discussing issues.

The General Election will be Dec. 19 for the Senate seat vacated by Mae Beavers when she decided to focus on her run for Tennessee governor. Counties that make up District 17 include Wilson, Cannon, DeKalb, Smith and Macon. Early voting for the General Election will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 14.

“Even though we will be two days into early voting, it will still give voters a chance to hear from the candidates about issues affecting Wilson County, District 17 and Tennessee,” said Jared Felkins, The Democrat’s editor. “We would never suggest voters not go to the polls and vote, but it might be important to wait until after this forum to cast a ballot.”

The forum will be free and open to the public.

Wilson County attorney Mary Alice Carfi is the Democrat candidate and said it’s time for some “common sense” in the Senate.

“Republicans have held the majority since the 2010 elections,” said Carfi. “They have had ample opportunities to improve the of working families in our state, but instead have put party interests before improving the health care, jobs and education for our citizens.”

As a general practice attorney, Carfi often works with people who have differing opinions.

“It’s my job to bring these people together, to compromise when and where it’s necessary, so that a positive result can be agreed upon by all parties,” she said.

Mark Pody, an insurance agency owner and current state representative is the Republican candidate and listed his top priorities as conservative fiscal policies and bringing high-paying jobs to the district.

“We need to limit the size and scope of government. Not every good idea should be a government idea,” said Pody. “Many good ideas are best done by individuals, churches and nonprofits; not by state government.”

Pody said he believes in smaller government as close to the local level as possible.

Felkins will serve as moderator for the forum, which will allow both Pody and Carfi the chance to give opening remarks before each will answer questions selected by The Democrat staff. Questions from the public are encouraged and may be submitted for consideration via email to editor@lebanondemocrat.com or on Facebook @lebanondemocrat or Twitter @wilsonconews.

“We are interested in learning where candidates stand on issues that impact our community,” said Felkins. “This forum, which should make for an interesting evening, is one way local voters can become educated and make the best decision at the polls.”