Haley seeks District 46 state House seat appointment

The Wilson County Commission will meet in a special-called session Wednesday evening to elect a successor to Pody, who was elected to the state Senate to replace Mae Beavers, who resigned to focus on her campaign for governor.

Haley served almost 20 years on the Wilson County Commission, as well as on the Wilson County Election Commission. He served as chairman in the past of the Wilson County Education and Finance committees and chaired the Agricultural Center Management Committee and the Wilson County Election Committee.

Haley lives in the Wilson County’s District 9 with his wife, Loretta. They have three sons, Wayne Haley, of Walter Hill, Jason Haley, of Watertown, and Justin Haley, of Gordonsville. The couple attends Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where both serve on church committees and he is a current elder.

Educated in Wilson County schools, Haley attended Watertown schools for 12 years and went on to study at Middle Tennessee State University and the University of Tennessee. He received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture and business from MTSU.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Independence during the Vietnam crisis. His tours included the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, after which he received an honorable discharge.

Haley was involved with the Lions Clubs in Wilson County and Veterans Posts in Wilson County. He served as commander of VFW Post 5023 and American Legion Post 15. He is currently treasurer of American Legion Post 15. He was also involved with different agricultural groups throughout the county.

The Haleys were involved in retail and rental businesses in Watertown. Currently he farms and has rental properties in Watertown and Warren County.