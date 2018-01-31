Candidate petitions available at election commission office

Voters will elect 25 county commissioners, five constables, four county school board members, county mayor, sheriff, trustee, register of deeds, county clerk, circuit court clerk, and Lebanon Special School District voters will elect an at-large school board member.

When petitions are issued, the potential candidate’s name is posted on the Election Commission website at wilsonelections.com.

“Having the most current information available on our website allows our office to keep the public informed in a convenient, timely and cost-efficient way,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections.

Candidates started picking up petitions Jan. 5 to run for offices on the Aug. 2 ballot. The filing deadline for candidates to be qualified for the August election will be April 5 at noon.

In addition to the petition, candidates are provided a handbook with information about the petition process, candidate guidelines, qualifications for office, campaign finance, statements of interest and other useful information as they campaign. Candidates are required to have a minimum of 25 voters who are eligible to vote for them sign their petition.

At the same time as the Wilson County General Election, there will be a state and federal Republican and Democratic primary election. Republican and Democratic voters will vote for candidates who seek to be their party’s nominees for governor, U.S. Senate, Sixth District U.S. Congress, District 17 state Senate and District 46 and District 57 state House. Republican and Democratic state party committeeman and committeewoman will also be elected in August.

Petitions are available Mondays through Fridays during regular business hours at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The staff of the Wilson County Election Commission is available to answer questions and provide information concerning the procedures and legal requirements involved with seeking elected office.

To learn more about elections, early voting, registering to voting and how to get involved with Wilson County elections, contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216 or wilsonelections.com.