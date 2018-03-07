Boyd passes first sponsored bill in House

The bill would support Tennessee’s reservists and National Guardsmen while deployed. Having previously served for more than 11 years as a member of the Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve, Boyd, R-Lebanon, said he was honored to sponsor the legislation.

“Over the last 30 years, our Armed Forces have gone from a large conventional active-duty force to one that relies more heavily on the reserve and National Guard,” said Boyd. “With this in mind, it’s imperative that we do anything we can to minimize disruption to their families and jobs. We must continue to support and fight for our military, veterans and their families.”

Boyd sponsored five bills and co-sponsored 14 additional initiatives during the 2018 legislative session since the Wilson County Commission appointed Boyd in January to replace state Sen. Mark Pody in the House following Pody’s District 17 state Senate win in a special election in December. Boyd said his first year as a member of the House Republican Caucus was a rewarding experience.

“I am proud to serve the people of our community, and I am grateful to partner with my colleagues in order to advance Tennessee’s conservative values,” said Boyd. “Together, I know our efforts will ensure that our community, region and state continue to thrive both this year and in future years.”

Boyd lives in Lebanon and represents House District 46, which includes Cannon, and part of Wilson and DeKalb counties.