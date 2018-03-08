Mezianne Payne announces candidacy for governorship

Payne is a Democrat and will face former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh in the August primary.

“I have posted some of my platforms on my Facebook and Twitter feed, as well as attending forums across the state,” Payne said. “Last weekend, the candidates met at the University of Memphis, with TNA and the League of Women Voters of Shelby County. I look forward to traveling to each county to discuss my platforms and your ideas for the next four years in Tennessee. I look forward to talking with newspapers, TV, radio, college newspapers, online social media and magazines.”

Payne said she wants to implement a patient-centered full medical marijuana program for Tennessee residents. She said the program would fund free university tuition and free medical, dental and vision care for Tennessee residents.

Payne said she’s made several trips to Washington to learn how to properly establish the program, as well as researched all other program states online. She claimed the bill would include the most extensive medical diagnosis qualifiers in the country.

Payne said she wants to reinvest all money the state receives from the program to fund a free university tuition program for Tennessee high school students.

“The amount of free tuition depends on the student’s GPA,” Payne said. “This forces the student to have skin in the game.

“Tennessee’s medical marijuana program will also fund free medical, dental and vision insurance for Tennessee residents who make up to $100,000 per year. There will be an explosion of new business in the state of Tennessee when we have an educated and healthy workforce.”

Payne is from a military family and is a mother to adult sons. Justin is an officer in the Army currently in his first deployment in the Middle East. He, and his wife are expecting their first child. Frank is a former Marine and now works in Nashville in information technology. Cruz is the youngest and graduated from college in December with a degree in agriculture business.

“It is time to elect a governor who understands the problems Tennesseans face daily and knows how to fix them,” Payne said.