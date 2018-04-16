Beavers hurls derogatory epithet at woman during GOP meeting

Dolores Mackey said incident started after Wilson County mayoral candidate Mae Beavers spoke during the meeting about several issues, excluding recent questions surrounding her campaign finances.

The questions surround Mae Beavers’ latest financial disclosures, which show a movement of funds between several accounts associated with the former gubernatorial and current Wilson County mayor candidate. The funds could indicate an attempt to circumvent rules relative to campaign funding, which, if found true, would be illegal.

“I asked her about the articles about her campaign funds and she responded that she hadn’t done anything wrong,” Mackey said. “I pointed out that after more than 20 years in office, she should know campaign finance laws.”

Mackey said Mae Beavers’ husband and Republican state committeeman candidate, Jerry Beavers, then stood up and accused Mackey of being a troublemaker. Mackey said Jerry Beavers also condemned her for her vote to retain Lynn Harris as Wilson County administrator of elections years ago.

The pair exchanged words until Jerry Beavers then called her a “b----” in front of the crowd of about 20 people, according to Mackey.

“The room seemed surprised, and as he sat down, he mumbled ‘stupid bitch,’” Mackey said.

Mackey said Jerry Beavers later apologized for his outburst, but did not apologize to her personally.

Mackey said she and her late husband worked on Mae Beavers’ campaign for Senate, but parted ways due to the Beavers’ treatment of campaign volunteers and joined Susan Lynn’s campaign for state House of Representatives.

“We were very close to the Beavers family for about two years,” said Mackey, who said she was not surprised Jerry Beavers used the insult.

“He’s always been very defensive of her,” she said. “I understand him using that kind of language, and I have no doubt he’s used that language about me before, but it was shocking that he would use in room like that.”

Calls from The Democrat to both Mae and Jerry Beavers were not returned Monday.